Jennison Associates LLC Buys Shares of 33,600 Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 33,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,231,000. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Herc as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Herc by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,243,101 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $148,964,000 after acquiring an additional 77,588 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Herc by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 34,408 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after acquiring an additional 8,648 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in shares of Herc in the 4th quarter valued at $362,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Herc in the 4th quarter valued at $603,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Herc by 1,702.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 739 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Herc news, CEO Lawrence Harris Silber sold 70,176 shares of Herc stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.85, for a total transaction of $4,621,089.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 209,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,823,627.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HRI stock opened at $78.56 on Monday. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.81 and a 1-year high of $78.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 3.22.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The transportation company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.34. Herc had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 4.07%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

HRI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Herc from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Herc from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Herc from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.86.

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

