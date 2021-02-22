Jennison Associates LLC Decreases Holdings in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE)

Jennison Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) by 20.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,008 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.10% of The Buckle worth $1,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Buckle during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in The Buckle by 59.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC bought a new position in The Buckle during the 4th quarter valued at about $232,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in The Buckle during the 3rd quarter valued at about $250,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in The Buckle during the 3rd quarter valued at about $251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BKE opened at $38.57 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.58 and its 200 day moving average is $26.83. The Buckle, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.76 and a 12 month high of $42.36.

The Buckle (NYSE:BKE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $251.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.00 million. The Buckle had a net margin of 13.07% and a return on equity of 27.47%. As a group, analysts predict that The Buckle, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Buckle news, CFO Thomas B. Heacock sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total value of $105,144.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,758,898. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Diane L. Applegate sold 15,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total transaction of $430,611.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 42,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,212,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,688 shares of company stock worth $672,241 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 41.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Buckle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th.

The Buckle Profile

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, BKE Boutique, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Outpost Makers, Departwest, and Veece.

