Jennison Associates LLC Has $1.40 Million Stock Holdings in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO)

Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,068 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,334 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Meridian Bioscience were worth $1,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 58,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 19,123 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC increased its stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 122,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 41,300 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 97,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 182.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 7,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Meridian Bioscience in the 3rd quarter valued at $282,000. Institutional investors own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Meridian Bioscience news, Director John Mccune Jr. Rice sold 16,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.16, for a total value of $464,076.80. Also, Director Anthony P. Bihl III purchased 5,000 shares of Meridian Bioscience stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.65 per share, for a total transaction of $88,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,520.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 171,453 shares of company stock worth $4,859,064 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Meridian Bioscience in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Meridian Bioscience from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Meridian Bioscience has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.92.

Shares of VIVO stock opened at $24.04 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.26 and a beta of 0.59. Meridian Bioscience, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.51 and a twelve month high of $30.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.33.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.23. Meridian Bioscience had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 18.21%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Meridian Bioscience, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Meridian Bioscience

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment offers testing platforms, including real-time PCR amplification under the Revogene brand; isothermal DNA amplification under the Alethia brand; lateral flow immunoassay using fluorescent chemistry under the Curian brand; rapid immunoassay under the ImmunoCard and ImmunoCard STAT! brands; enzyme-linked immunoassays under the PREMIER brand; anodic stripping voltammetry under the LeadCare and PediaStat brands; and urea breath testing for H.

