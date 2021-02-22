Jennison Associates LLC Has $2.88 Million Stake in KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Jennison Associates LLC lowered its position in KB Home (NYSE:KBH) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 86,002 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,244 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.09% of KB Home worth $2,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KBH. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of KB Home by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of KB Home by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 32,097 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of KB Home by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,870 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of KB Home by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,345 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of KB Home by 122.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KBH opened at $42.37 on Monday. KB Home has a twelve month low of $9.82 and a twelve month high of $45.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 5.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 11th. The construction company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.19. KB Home had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 7.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that KB Home will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 4th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.17%.

KBH has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on KB Home in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded KB Home from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $32.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on KB Home from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Wedbush upgraded KB Home from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lifted their price target on KB Home from $41.25 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.47.

In related news, CAO William R. Hollinger sold 82,651 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.46, for a total value of $3,509,361.46. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 213,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,085,760.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO William R. Hollinger sold 50,000 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.05, for a total transaction of $2,202,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 113,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,020,995.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 233,756 shares of company stock worth $10,221,364 in the last ninety days. 5.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

