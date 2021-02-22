Jennison Associates LLC Invests $1.56 Million in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF)

Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 32,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,564,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Herbalife Nutrition in the fourth quarter worth $1,228,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 18.8% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 31.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 11,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in Herbalife Nutrition in the fourth quarter worth $183,000. 85.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HLF stock opened at $48.33 on Monday. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. has a 12-month low of $20.73 and a 12-month high of $59.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73 and a beta of 1.08.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.13). Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 6.64% and a negative return on equity of 103.36%. On average, research analysts expect that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Robert Levy sold 11,128 shares of Herbalife Nutrition stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.46, for a total transaction of $617,158.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 570,774 shares in the company, valued at $31,655,126.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President John Desimone sold 6,180 shares of Herbalife Nutrition stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $364,620.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 64,844 shares in the company, valued at $3,825,796. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,673,545 shares of company stock valued at $610,167,026. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on HLF. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $63.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $63.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.17.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. offers nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition. It offers weight management products, including meal replacement products, protein shakes, drink mixes, weight loss enhancers, and healthy snacks; targeted nutrition products, which include dietary and nutritional supplements that contain herbs, vitamins, minerals, and other natural ingredients; outer nutrition products, such as facial skin, body, and hair care products; and energy, sports, and fitness products comprising N-R-G tea and energy drink products.

