Jennison Associates LLC Makes New $2.43 Million Investment in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB)

Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 124,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,432,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HOMB. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 3,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 192.9% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.16% of the company’s stock.

In other Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) news, Director Jack Engelkes sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.29, for a total value of $40,580.00. 8.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HOMB shares. Raymond James raised their price target on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOMB opened at $23.53 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.49. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.71 and a 12 month high of $23.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.66 and its 200 day moving average is $18.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $181.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.60 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 12.05%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.37%.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

