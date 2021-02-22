Jibrel Network 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $488,126.00 (JNT)

Jibrel Network (CURRENCY:JNT) traded up 65.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. Jibrel Network has a market capitalization of $17.05 million and $488,126.00 worth of Jibrel Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jibrel Network token can now be purchased for $0.0865 or 0.00000168 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Jibrel Network has traded 129.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.83 or 0.00055980 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 33.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $361.00 or 0.00700922 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.75 or 0.00038350 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 32.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.02 or 0.00027229 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00006084 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.34 or 0.00060851 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001945 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003579 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001940 BTC.

Jibrel Network Token Profile

JNT is a token. It launched on January 26th, 2018. Jibrel Network’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 197,084,891 tokens. The Reddit community for Jibrel Network is /r/jibrelnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jibrel Network’s official message board is medium.com/@jibrelnetwork. The official website for Jibrel Network is jibrel.network. Jibrel Network’s official Twitter account is @www.twitter.com/jibrelnetwork/.

According to CryptoCompare, “Jibrel Network provides currencies, equities, commodities, and other financial assets and money instruments as standard ERC-20 tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. In the medium to long-term, Jibrel will focus on tokenizing debt instruments and their derivatives- thereby streamlining large portions of retail investment and investment banking operations. Jibrel is the first protocol to allow anyone to put traditional assets such as currencies, bonds, and other financial instruments on the blockchain in a form of Crypto Depository Receipts (CryDRs). Our CryDRs have smart regulation built in; real-world rules and regulations are translated into solidity code to ensure that while decentralized, tokenized financial assets always follow real-world rules and regulations. “

Jibrel Network Token Trading

Jibrel Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jibrel Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jibrel Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jibrel Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

