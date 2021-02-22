John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) Issues FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) issued an update on its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.30-4.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.34. John Bean Technologies also updated its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.70-0.80 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:JBT traded up $5.84 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $135.37. 197,038 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 159,737. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $123.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.35. The firm has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 34.45 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.95. John Bean Technologies has a 52 week low of $56.17 and a 52 week high of $137.07.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on JBT shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on John Bean Technologies from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet upgraded John Bean Technologies from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on John Bean Technologies from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded John Bean Technologies from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $114.40.

In other John Bean Technologies news, EVP James L. Marvin sold 2,500 shares of John Bean Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.26, for a total value of $318,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,268,027.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of John Bean Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.49, for a total transaction of $36,447.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,088,471.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,657 shares of company stock worth $810,147. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About John Bean Technologies

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and X-ray food inspection.

