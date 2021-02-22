John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) Releases Q1 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) updated its first quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.70-0.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.89. The company issued revenue guidance of $400-425 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $427.26 million.John Bean Technologies also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 4.30-4.55 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on JBT. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of John Bean Technologies from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of John Bean Technologies from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of John Bean Technologies from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised John Bean Technologies from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $114.40.

Shares of NYSE JBT traded up $5.84 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $135.37. The company had a trading volume of 197,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,737. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.35. John Bean Technologies has a 12 month low of $56.17 and a 12 month high of $137.07. The firm has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.45 and a beta of 1.58.

In other John Bean Technologies news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.49, for a total transaction of $36,447.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,115 shares in the company, valued at $6,088,471.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James L. Marvin sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.26, for a total transaction of $318,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,268,027.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,657 shares of company stock valued at $810,147. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

John Bean Technologies Company Profile

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and X-ray food inspection.

