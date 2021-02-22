John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) Sets New 52-Week High at $135.97

Shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $135.97 and last traded at $135.49, with a volume of 2298 shares. The stock had previously closed at $129.53.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of John Bean Technologies from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of John Bean Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of John Bean Technologies from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of John Bean Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.40.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $123.79 and its 200 day moving average is $107.35. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.45 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

In related news, Director Polly B. Kawalek sold 3,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.11, for a total value of $455,550.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,303,369.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James L. Marvin sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.26, for a total transaction of $318,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,268,027.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,657 shares of company stock valued at $810,147. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,141,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $129,953,000 after purchasing an additional 11,696 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in John Bean Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $887,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in John Bean Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $385,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in John Bean Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $1,496,000. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new position in John Bean Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $294,000.

John Bean Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:JBT)

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and X-ray food inspection.

