John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO) Hits New 12-Month High at $35.09

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $35.09 and last traded at $35.00, with a volume of 9533 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $34.65.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.73.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BTO. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 118.9% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 5.9% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its stake in shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 96.9% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 11,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 5,621 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 6,333.3% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 19,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 19,000 shares during the period. 18.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Company Profile (NYSE:BTO)

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the financial services sector.

