John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. Decreases Position in TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN)

John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) by 19.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 81,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 19,000 shares during the period. TowneBank comprises about 2.0% of John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in TowneBank were worth $1,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in TowneBank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $149,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TowneBank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in TowneBank in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in TowneBank in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in TowneBank by 43.6% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 14,805 shares of the bank’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 4,493 shares in the last quarter. 47.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TOWN stock opened at $27.79 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.99. TowneBank has a one year low of $15.03 and a one year high of $28.07.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $171.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.01 million. TowneBank had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 7.74%. Equities research analysts predict that TowneBank will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TOWN shares. Piper Sandler raised shares of TowneBank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TowneBank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 6th.

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, professionals, and commercial enterprises. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits products, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

