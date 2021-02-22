John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. Sells 36,500 Shares of Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA)

John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) by 48.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,500 shares during the period. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. owned 0.21% of Altabancorp worth $1,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Altabancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Altabancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Altabancorp by 144.3% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Altabancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Altabancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $136,000. 47.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Altabancorp alerts:

In other Altabancorp news, major shareholder Hets Llc sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.60, for a total value of $29,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jr. Fred W. Fairclough sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total transaction of $53,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $263,730. Corporate insiders own 16.17% of the company’s stock.

Altabancorp stock opened at $35.33 on Monday. Altabancorp has a 52-week low of $13.55 and a 52-week high of $35.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $664.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.74.

Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. Altabancorp had a net margin of 33.10% and a return on equity of 12.77%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Altabancorp will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Altabancorp’s payout ratio is 25.75%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ALTA. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Altabancorp from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Altabancorp from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Altabancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

About Altabancorp

Altabancorp operates as the bank holding company for Altabank, a state-chartered bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, rewards checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts and certificates of deposit.

See Also: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for Altabancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altabancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.