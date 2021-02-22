Joules Group (LON:JOUL) Hits New 1-Year High at $190.00

Joules Group Plc (LON:JOUL)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 190 ($2.48) and last traded at GBX 186 ($2.43), with a volume of 372512 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 179 ($2.34).

Separately, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 225 ($2.94) price objective on shares of Joules Group in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

The firm has a market cap of £201.64 million and a P/E ratio of -8.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 163.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 130.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.49, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Joules Group Company Profile (LON:JOUL)

Joules Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells lifestyle clothing, related accessories, and home ware products under the Joules brand in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Other. Its product portfolio includes womenswear, such as shirts, dresses, tunics, rainwear, and cold weather coats and accessories; menswear, including tops, chinos, rugby shirts, and denims, as well as rainwear; boys and girls, and baby collections; footwear; homeware comprising kitchen textiles, crockery, bedding, cushions, picnic ware, and throws; accessories, such as watches, eyewear, bedding, sofas, toiletries, umbrellas, stationery, and others; and pet beds, travel beds, leads, dog coats, toys, etc.

