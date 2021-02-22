JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) a €171.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €171.00 ($201.18) price objective on MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

MTX has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group set a €203.00 ($238.82) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Warburg Research set a €147.00 ($172.94) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Bank of America set a €230.00 ($270.59) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €148.00 ($174.12) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €145.00 ($170.59) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MTU Aero Engines has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €179.38 ($211.03).

MTX opened at €191.55 ($225.35) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.29, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €203.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €178.86. MTU Aero Engines has a 1-year low of €97.76 ($115.01) and a 1-year high of €269.90 ($317.53). The firm has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.85.

About MTU Aero Engines

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

