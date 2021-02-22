JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP) a €2.70 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €2.70 ($3.18) price target on Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP) in a report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ISP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays set a €2.40 ($2.82) price objective on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a €2.50 ($2.94) price objective on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €1.55 ($1.82) price objective on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley set a €2.40 ($2.82) price objective on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group set a €2.45 ($2.88) price objective on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €2.24 ($2.63).

Intesa Sanpaolo has a 52 week low of €2.39 ($2.81) and a 52 week high of €3.23 ($3.80).

Intesa Sanpaolo Company Profile

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various banking products and services. It operates through Banca dei Territori, Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

