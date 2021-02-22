JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Neutral Rating for Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN)

Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on SNN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Smith & Nephew from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Smith & Nephew from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Smith & Nephew from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.50 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.17.

SNN stock traded down $1.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $40.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,646. The stock has a market cap of $17.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Smith & Nephew has a fifty-two week low of $26.07 and a fifty-two week high of $49.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.71.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership boosted its position in Smith & Nephew by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 590,963 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,921,000 after buying an additional 7,832 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its position in Smith & Nephew by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 40,141 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after buying an additional 1,791 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Smith & Nephew by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 424,653 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,604,000 after buying an additional 39,833 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Smith & Nephew by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 29,197 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after buying an additional 7,844 shares during the period. Finally, Mayfair Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Smith & Nephew in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.91% of the company’s stock.

About Smith & Nephew

Smith & Nephew plc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for specialized knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

