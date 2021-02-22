JUST (JST) Price Reaches $0.0555 on Exchanges

JUST (CURRENCY:JST) traded 15.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 22nd. One JUST token can currently be bought for $0.0555 or 0.00000105 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. JUST has a total market capitalization of $125.46 million and $329.29 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, JUST has traded 26% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $255.52 or 0.00482556 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001888 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.48 or 0.00068889 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001042 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.13 or 0.00085230 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.34 or 0.00057306 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $258.99 or 0.00489102 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.07 or 0.00071903 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.20 or 0.00026823 BTC.

JUST Token Profile

JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,260,326,706 tokens. The official message board for JUST is medium.com/@TronFoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f. JUST’s official website is just.network/#.

Buying and Selling JUST

JUST can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JUST should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JUST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

