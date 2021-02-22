Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.33.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KDMN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kadmon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Kadmon in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Kadmon in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ KDMN traded down $0.26 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.79. The company had a trading volume of 5,410,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,188,792. The firm has a market capitalization of $821.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.98 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.18. The company has a quick ratio of 5.76, a current ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Kadmon has a fifty-two week low of $2.30 and a fifty-two week high of $5.73.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KDMN. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Kadmon in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Caption Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kadmon during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kadmon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kadmon during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Kadmon during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.78% of the company’s stock.

About Kadmon

Kadmon Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics primarily for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidates include KD025, an orally administered selective inhibitor of the rho-associated coiled-coil kinase 2, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chronic graft-versus-host and fibrotic diseases; KD045, an oral inhibitor of ROCK for the treatment of fibrotic diseases; and KD033, an anti-PD-L1/IL-15 fusion protein for the treatment of cancer.

