Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN) Shares Down 5.1%

Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN)’s share price fell 5.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.79 and last traded at $4.79. 5,413,039 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 29% from the average session volume of 4,188,792 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.05.

Several brokerages have commented on KDMN. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Kadmon in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Kadmon in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kadmon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.76 and a quick ratio of 5.76. The company has a market capitalization of $821.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.98 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.18.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KDMN. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Kadmon by 36.8% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 247,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 66,533 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kadmon by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 63,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 21,367 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kadmon in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,109,000. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in Kadmon during the third quarter worth about $1,061,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Kadmon by 1,558.9% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 502,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 472,666 shares during the last quarter. 94.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kadmon Company Profile (NASDAQ:KDMN)

Kadmon Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics primarily for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidates include KD025, an orally administered selective inhibitor of the rho-associated coiled-coil kinase 2, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chronic graft-versus-host and fibrotic diseases; KD045, an oral inhibitor of ROCK for the treatment of fibrotic diseases; and KD033, an anti-PD-L1/IL-15 fusion protein for the treatment of cancer.

