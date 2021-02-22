Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.91 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) will announce ($0.91) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Karuna Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.73) and the lowest is ($0.98). Karuna Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.32) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 184.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Karuna Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.61) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.68) to ($2.43). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($5.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.81) to ($3.32). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Karuna Therapeutics.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on KRTX shares. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Maxim Group initiated coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Karuna Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.20.

Shares of KRTX traded up $5.99 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $130.76. 3,055 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 186,082. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.07 and a beta of 2.07. Karuna Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $52.62 and a 1 year high of $146.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $107.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.65.

In other Karuna Therapeutics news, CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.49, for a total transaction of $835,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,194,290. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Atul Pande sold 5,714 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.64, for a total value of $529,344.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,344.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,026,214 shares of company stock valued at $120,614,915 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sofinnova Investments Inc. lifted its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 3.5% during the third quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 1,952,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,963,000 after buying an additional 66,839 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,424,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,681,000 after purchasing an additional 49,073 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,373,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,555,000 after purchasing an additional 86,154 shares in the last quarter. Pivotal bioVenture Partners Investment Advisor LLC bought a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,057,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 799,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,828,000 after buying an additional 38,290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on developing novel therapies to address disabling neuropsychiatric disorders and pain. Its lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, Alzheimer's, and pain, as well as for the treatment of dementia-related psychosis.

