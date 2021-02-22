Kava (KAVA) Price Tops $1.97 on Exchanges

Kava (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded 12% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. During the last week, Kava has traded 33.3% lower against the US dollar. Kava has a market cap of $66.12 million and $24.61 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kava coin can currently be purchased for about $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002076 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00232677 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0891 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00006646 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00007821 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00004990 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,357.04 or 0.02547777 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.33 or 0.00047558 BTC.

About Kava

KAVA uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 23rd, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 106,274,714 coins and its circulating supply is 33,485,395 coins. The official website for Kava is www.kava.io. The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs.

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Kava Coin Trading

Kava can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

