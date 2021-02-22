Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Acquires 37,500 Shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM)

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM) by 41.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 127,240 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,500 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund were worth $2,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CEM. Oxbow Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 130.5% in the third quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 129,528 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 73,337 shares during the period. Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund in the third quarter worth about $3,075,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd bought a new position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,754,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 120.0% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, Director William R. Hutchinson sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.77, for a total value of $26,278.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund stock opened at $20.72 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.49 and its 200 day moving average is $15.99. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc has a twelve month low of $3.75 and a twelve month high of $54.15.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.17%.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Company Profile

ClearBridge Energy MLP Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

