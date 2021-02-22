Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Buys New Shares in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA)

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 612,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,628,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP owned approximately 0.65% of Sunnova Energy International as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NOVA. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 146.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,581,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,399,000 after buying an additional 5,695,606 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the 3rd quarter valued at $93,219,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 179.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 809,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,518,000 after buying an additional 519,901 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,209,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,784,000 after buying an additional 387,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 2,218.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 326,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,756,000 after buying an additional 312,874 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Sunnova Energy International alerts:

NOVA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $35.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $53.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $32.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.85.

Shares of NYSE:NOVA opened at $45.01 on Monday. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.12 and a 12 month high of $57.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 2.19.

In other Sunnova Energy International news, insider Salvo John T. Santo sold 17,144 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $754,336.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,896. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Salvo John T. Santo sold 176,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $8,841,517.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 117,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,866,639.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,571,107 shares of company stock worth $296,379,906.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States. The company offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. It operates a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 572 megawatts serving approximately 80,000 customers.

Further Reading: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Sunnova Energy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunnova Energy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.