Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Grows Holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN)

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,386,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,300 shares during the period. Algonquin Power & Utilities comprises about 2.0% of Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities were worth $55,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AQN. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 22,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 67.8% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 3rd quarter valued at about $131,000. Institutional investors own 45.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AQN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $18.00 to $16.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Algonquin Power & Utilities currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.48.

AQN opened at $17.26 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.55. The company has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a PE ratio of 20.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.39. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.53 and a 1 year high of $17.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

