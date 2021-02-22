KAZ Minerals (OTCMKTS:KZMYY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KAZ Minerals (OTCMKTS:KZMYY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $6.25 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “KAZ Minerals PLC is involved in mining, producing and selling copper concentrates primarily in Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. The company’s operating segment consists of East Region Operations, Mining Projects and Bozymchak segments. It operates underground mines in the East Region of Kazakhstan and open-pit mine in Bozymchak, Kyrgyzstan and develops various mining projects situated at Bozshakol, Aktogay, and Koksay. KAZ Minerals PLC, formerly known as KAZAKHMYS LTD, is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of KAZ Minerals in a research report on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of KAZ Minerals in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of KAZ Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Peel Hunt cut shares of KAZ Minerals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of KAZ Minerals from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.25.

Shares of KZMYY stock opened at $5.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. KAZ Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $1.51 and a fifty-two week high of $5.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.22.

KAZ Minerals PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining and processing copper and other metals primarily in Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. It operates through Bozshakol, Aktogay, and East Region and Bozymchak segments. The company operates the Aktogay and Bozshakol open pit copper mines in the east region and Pavlodar region of Kazakhstan; three underground mines and in the east region of Kazakhstan; and the Bozymchak copper-gold mine in Kyrgyzstan.

