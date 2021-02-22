KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Shares Sold by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC reduced its holdings in KB Home (NYSE:KBH) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 286,469 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 16,314 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in KB Home were worth $9,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in KB Home by 1.4% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in KB Home by 1.3% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 32,097 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in KB Home by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,870 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in KB Home by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,345 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in KB Home by 122.1% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KBH opened at $42.37 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.90. KB Home has a 52 week low of $9.82 and a 52 week high of $45.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 5.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.98.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 11th. The construction company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.19. KB Home had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 7.08%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that KB Home will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.17%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on KBH shares. Wedbush upgraded KB Home from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upped their price target on KB Home from $41.25 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zelman & Associates lowered KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on KB Home from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on KB Home in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. KB Home currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.47.

In related news, CAO William R. Hollinger sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.05, for a total transaction of $2,202,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 113,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,020,995.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian J. Woram sold 76,000 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.92, for a total value of $3,413,920.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 120,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,401,944.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 233,756 shares of company stock valued at $10,221,364 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.36% of the company’s stock.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

