KBR (NYSE:KBR) Updates FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

KBR (NYSE:KBR) issued an update on its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.00-2.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.8-6.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.95 billion.

Shares of NYSE KBR opened at $32.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -129.04 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.74. KBR has a 52-week low of $12.00 and a 52-week high of $32.44.

Get KBR alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on KBR shares. Truist boosted their price target on KBR from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Cowen restated a buy rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of KBR in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. DA Davidson lowered KBR from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered KBR from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on KBR from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. KBR currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.23.

About KBR

KBR, Inc provides professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, and Energy Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

Featured Article: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for KBR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.