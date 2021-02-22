Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) Rating Reiterated by Noble Financial

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Noble Financial in a report released on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $25.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock. Noble Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 22.73% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kelly Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Barrington Research upped their price target on Kelly Services from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday.

Kelly Services stock opened at $20.37 on Monday. Kelly Services has a 52 week low of $10.13 and a 52 week high of $23.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $800.48 million, a P/E ratio of -10.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.87 and a 200-day moving average of $19.55.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.14. Kelly Services had a positive return on equity of 5.70% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kelly Services will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,248,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,956,000 after acquiring an additional 105,513 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,155,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,772,000 after acquiring an additional 32,984 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 786,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,177,000 after acquiring an additional 11,927 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 1.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 268,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,567,000 after acquiring an additional 4,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 39.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 254,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,329,000 after acquiring an additional 71,610 shares in the last quarter. 67.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. It provides trained employees for data entry, clerical, and administrative support roles across various industries; schools with instructional and non-instructional employees; support staff for seminars, sales, and trade shows; assemblers, quality control inspectors, and technicians for electronic assembly; maintenance workers, material handlers, and assemblers for light industrial works; scientists, and scientific and clinical research workforce solutions; engineering professionals across various disciplines, including 5G, aeronautical, chemical, civil/structural, electrical/instrumentation, environmental, industrial, mechanical, petroleum, pharmaceutical, quality, and telecommunications.

