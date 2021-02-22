Kelso Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:KIQ) Shares Gap Up to $1.08

Kelso Technologies Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KIQ)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.08, but opened at $1.22. Kelso Technologies shares last traded at $1.15, with a volume of 2,266 shares trading hands.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Kelso Technologies stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Kelso Technologies Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KIQ) by 173.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,794 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,432 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.31% of Kelso Technologies worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Kelso Technologies Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:KIQ)

Kelso Technologies Inc, designs, engineers, produces, markets, and distributes various products for the rail sector in the United States and Canada. The company's products are used to reduce the risk of environmental harm due to non-accidental events in the transportation of hazardous commodities.

