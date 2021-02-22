Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Allianz SE (ALV.F) (FRA:ALV) a €220.00 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €220.00 ($258.82) price objective on Allianz SE (ALV.F) (FRA:ALV) in a research report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €224.00 ($263.53) price objective on Allianz SE (ALV.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Nord/LB set a €192.00 ($225.88) target price on Allianz SE (ALV.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. UBS Group set a €215.00 ($252.94) target price on Allianz SE (ALV.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank set a €239.00 ($281.18) target price on Allianz SE (ALV.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €224.00 ($263.53) target price on Allianz SE (ALV.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Allianz SE (ALV.F) currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €211.46 ($248.78).

Get Allianz SE (ALV.F) alerts:

ALV opened at €195.38 ($229.86) on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €197.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of €184.96. Allianz SE has a fifty-two week low of €167.30 ($196.82) and a fifty-two week high of €206.80 ($243.29).

About Allianz SE (ALV.F)

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel insurance products to private and corporate customers.

Recommended Story: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Allianz SE (ALV.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allianz SE (ALV.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.