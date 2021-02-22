KeyCorp Boosts Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) Price Target to $115.00

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at KeyCorp from $94.00 to $115.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. KeyCorp’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.01% from the company’s current price.

PZZA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $93.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Papa John’s International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $89.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.41.

PZZA traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $103.59. 13,819 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 465,936. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.03. Papa John’s International has a one year low of $28.55 and a one year high of $110.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.06.

In related news, Director Olivia F. Kirtley sold 14,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total value of $1,136,977.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 205,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,508,617.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 17.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Papa John’s International by 72.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in Papa John’s International during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Papa John’s International by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Papa John’s International during the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 519.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter.

Papa John's International

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

