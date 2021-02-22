Klever Reaches Market Cap of $57.64 Million (KLV)

Klever (CURRENCY:KLV) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. Klever has a total market cap of $57.64 million and $798,268.00 worth of Klever was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Klever token can now be bought for approximately $0.0146 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Klever has traded up 67.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $239.54 or 0.00472246 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001970 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.99 or 0.00068990 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001051 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.42 or 0.00085597 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.90 or 0.00056983 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $260.21 or 0.00512994 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.14 or 0.00071255 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.44 or 0.00176331 BTC.

About Klever

Klever was first traded on August 1st, 2020. Klever’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,960,013,392 tokens. Klever’s official website is www.klever.io. Klever’s official Twitter account is @klever_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Klever Token Trading

Klever can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klever directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klever should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Klever using one of the exchanges listed above.

