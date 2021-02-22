Komodo (KMD) Hits Market Capitalization of $185.72 Million

Komodo (CURRENCY:KMD) traded 9.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 22nd. Over the last week, Komodo has traded 12.1% higher against the US dollar. Komodo has a market cap of $185.72 million and $90.88 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Komodo coin can now be purchased for about $1.49 or 0.00002791 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $140.11 or 0.00261913 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.01 or 0.00117789 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $32.09 or 0.00059992 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded down 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000703 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000129 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000673 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001205 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Komodo Coin Profile

Komodo is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 124,399,329 coins. The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Komodo

Komodo can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

