Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on ADRNY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ADRNY traded down $0.20 on Monday, hitting $27.02. 48,405 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 189,297. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.05. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a one year low of $20.25 and a one year high of $31.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.30.

About Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. operates retail food stores primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's store formats include supermarkets, convenience stores, compact hypermarkets, cash and carry, drugstores, hypermarkets, and wine and liquor stores. As of December 30, 2019, it operated 6,967 stores primarily under 19 brands serving approximately 50 million customers, as well as online.

