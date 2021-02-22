Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.95-1.05 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.55. The company issued revenue guidance of $475-500 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $430.17 million.

Shares of Korn Ferry stock opened at $56.59 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 209.59 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.14 and a 200 day moving average of $37.95. Korn Ferry has a 52 week low of $21.45 and a 52 week high of $57.02.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $435.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.91 million. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 0.92%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Korn Ferry will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Korn Ferry from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Truist increased their price objective on Korn Ferry from $34.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Korn Ferry from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Korn Ferry from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Korn Ferry has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $42.50.

In related news, Director George T. Shaheen sold 13,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $557,466.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,743,051.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Korn Ferry Company Profile

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and RPO (Recruitment Process Outsourcing) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the industrial, financial services, life sciences/healthcare provider, consumer, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

