Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.95-1.05 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.55. The company issued revenue guidance of $475-500 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $430.17 million.

KFY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Korn Ferry from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. TheStreet upgraded Korn Ferry from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Robert W. Baird upgraded Korn Ferry from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on Korn Ferry from $34.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $42.50.

Shares of NYSE:KFY opened at $56.59 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 209.59 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.95. Korn Ferry has a 52-week low of $21.45 and a 52-week high of $57.02.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.49. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 0.92%. The company had revenue of $435.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.91 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Korn Ferry will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director George T. Shaheen sold 13,650 shares of Korn Ferry stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $557,466.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,743,051.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and RPO (Recruitment Process Outsourcing) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the industrial, financial services, life sciences/healthcare provider, consumer, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

