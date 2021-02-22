Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) Stock Position Lifted by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Kornit Digital were worth $1,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Kornit Digital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in Kornit Digital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Kornit Digital by 82.7% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Kornit Digital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Kornit Digital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000.

KRNT opened at $119.41 on Monday. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a 12 month low of $22.17 and a 12 month high of $125.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -746.31 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.35.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Kornit Digital had a negative return on equity of 1.05% and a negative net margin of 3.49%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Kornit Digital from $100.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Kornit Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Kornit Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Kornit Digital from $70.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Kornit Digital in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.44.

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry worldwide. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value added services.

