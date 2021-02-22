Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 1,462 Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ATCO. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Atlas in the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Atlas in the third quarter valued at about $96,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in Atlas in the fourth quarter valued at about $190,000. Sprott Inc. grew its position in Atlas by 15.3% in the third quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 26,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 3,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Atlas during the third quarter valued at about $358,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.06% of the company’s stock.

Atlas stock opened at $13.41 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.67 and its 200 day moving average is $10.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.10. Atlas Corp. has a one year low of $5.39 and a one year high of $13.52.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 20th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 19th. Atlas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.10%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ATCO. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Atlas from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Atlas from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Atlas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. B. Riley began coverage on Atlas in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Atlas from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Atlas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.21.

About Atlas

Atlas Corp. operates as an asset manager and operator. The company, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships. The company charters its containerships under long-term and fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies. As of March 10, 2020, it operated a fleet of 118 containerships.

