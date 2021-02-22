Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $259,000 Stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 227 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 7,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 22,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 51,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,569,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $74.08 on Monday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $49.24 and a 12-month high of $75.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.85, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.09.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $3.41. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 71.46% and a net margin of 32.65%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

NVO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley cut Novo Nordisk A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

