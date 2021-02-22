Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Invests $276,000 in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EIX. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Edison International during the third quarter worth about $236,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Edison International in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Edison International by 69.6% in the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 42,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after acquiring an additional 17,400 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Edison International by 25.7% in the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,009,147 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,466,000 after acquiring an additional 206,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. boosted its holdings in Edison International by 19.8% in the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 5,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Edison International from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays upped their target price on Edison International from $57.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Edison International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $65.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Edison International from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.93.

Shares of NYSE:EIX opened at $55.22 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.82 and its 200-day moving average is $57.80. Edison International has a twelve month low of $43.63 and a twelve month high of $78.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.78, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.6625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. This is an increase from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is 56.38%.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. It supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

