Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,589 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 38.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,223 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 2,589 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,951 shares of the airline’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 14,426 shares of the airline’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,921 shares of the airline’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,423 shares of the airline’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 6,515 shares of the airline’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. 74.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LUV opened at $52.81 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.69. The company has a market cap of $31.19 billion, a PE ratio of -18.93, a P/E/G ratio of 139.97 and a beta of 1.23. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52-week low of $22.47 and a 52-week high of $57.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The airline reported ($1.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.68) by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 12.94% and a negative return on equity of 22.65%. The business’s revenue was down 64.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Southwest Airlines from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Southwest Airlines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.43.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

