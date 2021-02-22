Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Sells 420 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 32.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 420 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in DocuSign by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 20,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 1,895.1% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 20,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,613,000 after buying an additional 19,709 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 9,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. Yale University purchased a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the third quarter valued at about $8,057,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 9.9% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 5,000 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.85, for a total value of $1,294,250.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 89,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,217,809.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.69, for a total transaction of $1,488,802.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 208,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,480,334.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 401,983 shares of company stock worth $92,923,362 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on DOCU. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of DocuSign from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of DocuSign from $261.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of DocuSign from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $271.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.05.

Shares of NASDAQ DOCU opened at $265.16 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -224.71 and a beta of 0.88. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.88 and a 12 month high of $290.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $245.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $226.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $382.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.33 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 16.83% and a negative return on equity of 30.14%. The business’s revenue was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. Analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

