Kraton (KRA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 24th. Analysts expect Kraton to post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of KRA opened at $40.07 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.16. Kraton has a twelve month low of $4.45 and a twelve month high of $40.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kraton from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Kraton from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.67.

Kraton Company Profile

Kraton Corporation manufactures and sells styrenic block copolymers, specialty polymers, and other products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Polymer and Chemical. The Polymer segment offers performance products, including styrene-butadiene-styrene for paving and roofing application; styrene-isoprene-styrene for personal care application; ethylene-vinyl acetate, polyolefins, and metallocene polyolefins for adhesives application; and specialty polymers, such as hydrogenated styrenic block copolymers, as well as isoprene rubber and isoprene rubber latex for use in medical and personal care products, adhesives, tackifiers, paints, and coatings.

