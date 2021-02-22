KuCoin Shares (KCS) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $7.88 Million

KuCoin Shares (CURRENCY:KCS) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 22nd. KuCoin Shares has a market cap of $93.73 million and $7.88 million worth of KuCoin Shares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, KuCoin Shares has traded up 19.9% against the US dollar. One KuCoin Shares token can currently be bought for $1.17 or 0.00002994 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.72 or 0.00054134 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 60.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000442 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $374.69 or 0.00731845 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.17 or 0.00039391 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00005727 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.89 or 0.00058388 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.71 or 0.00018965 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003734 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001956 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,189.09 or 0.04275753 BTC.

About KuCoin Shares

KuCoin Shares is a token. Its launch date was August 22nd, 2017. KuCoin Shares’ total supply is 170,118,638 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,118,638 tokens. The official website for KuCoin Shares is www.kucoin.com. The Reddit community for KuCoin Shares is /r/kucoin. KuCoin Shares’ official Twitter account is @kucoincom and its Facebook page is accessible here.

KuCoin Shares Token Trading

KuCoin Shares can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KuCoin Shares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KuCoin Shares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KuCoin Shares using one of the exchanges listed above.

