KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:KWS) Given a €66.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €66.00 ($77.65) target price on KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:KWS) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

KWS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Nord/LB set a €62.00 ($72.94) price objective on shares of KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €75.50 ($88.82) target price on shares of KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th.

Shares of KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA stock opened at €71.40 ($84.00) on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €72.19 and its 200-day moving average price is €68.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.60. KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of €39.15 ($46.06) and a 52-week high of €77.00 ($90.59). The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.65.

About KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA

KWS SAAT SE & Co KGaA develops, produces, and distributes seeds for agriculture in Germany, rest of Europe, North and South America, and internationally. It operates through Corn, Sugarbeet, Cereals, and Vegetables segments. The Corn segment produces and distributes seed for corn, soybeans, and sunflowers.

