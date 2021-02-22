L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Stock Holdings Lessened by Center for Financial Planning Inc.

Center for Financial Planning Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 46.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 498 shares during the quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 2,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 262.2% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Optas LLC boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 3.1% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on LHX shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $226.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $242.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set a “positive” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Friday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.20.

Shares of NYSE:LHX traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $188.25. The company had a trading volume of 16,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,408,173. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.20. The firm has a market cap of $39.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.01 and a 1-year high of $227.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.37.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.85 earnings per share. Analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Todd A. Taylor sold 4,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.64, for a total value of $968,528.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Read More: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.