Lake Street Capital Raises Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) Price Target to $95.00

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) had its price target hoisted by Lake Street Capital from $68.00 to $95.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

NVMI has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Nova Measuring Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nova Measuring Instruments from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $74.67.

Get Nova Measuring Instruments alerts:

NASDAQ NVMI opened at $84.65 on Friday. Nova Measuring Instruments has a fifty-two week low of $25.70 and a fifty-two week high of $86.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.25 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.47 and a 200-day moving average of $62.79.

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. Nova Measuring Instruments had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 18.09%. As a group, analysts forecast that Nova Measuring Instruments will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVMI. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management acquired a new stake in Nova Measuring Instruments during the third quarter worth about $18,049,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in Nova Measuring Instruments by 96.1% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 233,248 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,228,000 after acquiring an additional 114,285 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Nova Measuring Instruments by 34.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 214,845 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,202,000 after acquiring an additional 55,094 shares during the last quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD acquired a new stake in Nova Measuring Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $3,793,000. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its stake in Nova Measuring Instruments by 42.6% during the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 142,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,422,000 after acquiring an additional 42,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.99% of the company’s stock.

Nova Measuring Instruments Company Profile

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel. Its product portfolio includes integrated and stand-alone metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and material metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, and deposition.

See Also: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Nova Measuring Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nova Measuring Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.