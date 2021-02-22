Lamprell plc (LAM.L) (LON:LAM) Reaches New 52-Week High at $83.20

Lamprell plc (LAM.L) (LON:LAM) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 83.20 ($1.09) and last traded at GBX 81.12 ($1.06), with a volume of 574917 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 77 ($1.01).

The stock has a market capitalization of £277.20 million and a P/E ratio of -1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 65.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 40.37.

Lamprell plc (LAM.L) Company Profile (LON:LAM)

Lamprell plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides fabrication, engineering, installation, and contracting services to the offshore and onshore oil and gas, and renewable energy industries in the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia. It operates through three segments: Rigs; Engineering Procurement, Construction & Installation (EPCI); and Contracting Services.

