Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Acquires 135,137 Shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 303.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 179,633 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,137 shares during the quarter. ViacomCBS accounts for approximately 1.1% of Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $6,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 529.7% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Bank of America downgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ViacomCBS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.82.

NASDAQ VIAC traded up $1.86 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $64.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 162,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,303,398. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.10 and a 12 month high of $64.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.98. The company has a market cap of $39.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. ViacomCBS’s payout ratio is 19.16%.

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, Filmed Entertainment, and Publishing. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; and streaming subscription services.

